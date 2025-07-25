USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Luis F. de la Aguilera - President, CEO & Chairman

Robert B. Anderson - Executive VP & CFO

William Turner - Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer

Feddie Justin Strickland - Hovde Group, LLC, Research Division

Michael Edward Rose - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

William Bradford Jones - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Luis F. de la Aguilera

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for USCB Financial Holdings 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Call. With me today reviewing our Q2 highlights is CFO, Rob Anderson; and Chief Credit Officer, Bill Turner, who will provide an overview of the bank's performance, the highlights of which commence on Slide 3.

I'm very pleased to report that U.S. Century Bank delivered another consecutive record quarter with continued improvement in our profitability ratios, posting a return on average equity of 14.29%, a return on average assets of 1.22% and a fully diluted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to $0.31 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2024. This past Monday, the bank marked its fourth anniversary since launching a successful IPO on July 21, 2021. Since then, management's overarching focus has been to safely grow the bank as a high-performing franchise while prudently managing risk and capital allocation to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. That goal remains our efforts continue and as always, the team executes on a clearly defined and communicated business plan.