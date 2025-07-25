ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Despite trade wars, battlefield wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, declining earnings estimates and a deteriorating fiscal outlook, the S&P 500 Index is up 6.2% at the year’s halfway mark.
  • The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy Fund, with its emphasis on quality, risk management and a disciplined approach to valuation, lagged in this momentum-driven tape.
  • It seems to us that risks abound, yet asset prices do not reflect this. We continue to emphasize a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies compounding their dividends at attractive returns.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Despite trade wars, battlefield wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, declining earnings estimates and a deteriorating fiscal outlook, the S&P 500 Index rose 10.9% in the second quarter and is up 6.2% at the year’s halfway mark.

