First Citizens BancShares, Inc.(FCNCA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.(NASDAQ:FCNCA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Lockwood Nix - Chief Financial Officer

Deanna W. Hart - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Elliot Howard - Corporate Participant

Frank Brown Holding - Chairman & CEO

Marc Einerman - Managing Director

Tom Eklund - Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Casey Haire - Unidentified Company

Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Christopher William Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division

Manuel Antonio Navas - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division

Nicholas Joseph Holowko - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Citizens BancShares Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce the host of this conference call, Ms. Deanna Hart, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Deanna W. Hart

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to First Citizens Second Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Holding; and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Nix. They will provide second quarter business and financial updates referencing our earnings call presentation, which you can find on our website. Our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. We assume no obligation to update such statements.

These risks are outlined on Page 3 of the presentation. We will also be reference non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures against the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in Section 5 of the presentation. Finally, First Citizens is not responsible for