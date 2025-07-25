Bureau Veritas SA (BVRDF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCPK:HMDPF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 25, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francois Chabas - Executive VP of Finance & Group CFO

Hinda Gharbi - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Annelies Judith Godelieve Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Arthur David Truslove - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

James Rowland Clark - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Suhasini Varanasi - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to the Bureau Veritas Half Year 2025 Results Presentation. On today's call, we are with Hinda Gharbi, CEO; and Francois Chabas, CFO. Please note, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to your host, Hinda Gharbi, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Hinda Gharbi

Thank you, Benoit. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to everyone. Welcome to Bureau Veritas' First Half 2025 Results Presentation, and thank you for participating. I'm joined today in Paris by Francois Chabas, our Group Chief Financial Officer. We have quite a bit to cover today. Let me start with half 1 results. There are several key achievements I would like to highlight.

Over the past 6 months, I'm pleased to report that Bureau Veritas has made substantial progress in executing our LEAP 28 strategy, delivering a robust performance that demonstrates both our operational resilience and our focused execution of the strategy. We have delivered as we planned through a combination of specific cost action plans and an acceleration in performance programs in an environment where our customers continue to grapple with uncertainties. Finally, to further accelerate the strategy execution, we have announced changes to our executive committee leadership. Before I move to discuss the numbers, I would like to thank all our colleagues around the world for their contributions to these results.