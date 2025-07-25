The stock price of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 8% on Thursday in response to the electric-vehicle company reporting results for its second quarter. Tesla’s earning presentation for Q2 '25 showed a substantial decrease in sales and
Tesla: Why I Am Willing To Continue To Pay The 'Tesla Premium'
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q2 results disappointed with a 16% YoY drop in automotive sales and 42% decline in operating profits, triggering an 8% stock selloff.
- Despite short-term risks and margin pressure, Tesla remains the EV volume leader, with deliveries rebounding 19% QoQ and strong Model Y sales in China.
- The 'Tesla premium' is justified by its dominant U.S. EV brand, potential in autonomous vehicles, and ability to add new revenue streams like robotaxis.
- If Elon Musk limits political involvement and deliveries recover, I believe TSLA stock can rebound and potentially retest all-time highs; I maintain my Buy rating.
