Recession risk has dropped from April according to many economists, including J.P. Morgan and economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. I am not forecasting a recession now (late July 2025), but the risk rises as tariff uncertainty
Recession Risk In Autumn 2025 Rising With Tariff Uncertainty
Summary
- There are plenty of small negatives which do not add up to a recession. The recession risk comes from the continued back-and-forth from the White House about what tariffs will be.
- If summer turns to fall and businesses still don’t know what U.S. tariffs and foreign tariffs will be, the anecdotes of delayed spending decisions will turn into data. Spending will drop enough that the country will fall into a mild recession.
- In this uncertain environment, business leaders should develop plans for both an economy with continued growth and a recession.
