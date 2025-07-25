Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian M. Mandell - Executive Vice President of Marketing Commercial

Donald A. Baldridge - Executive Vice President of Midstream & Chemicals

Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kevin J. Mitchell - Executive VP & CFO

Mark E. Lashier - CEO & Chairman

Richard G. Harbison - Executive Vice President of Refining

Conference Call Participants

Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC

Jason Daniel Gabelman - TD Cowen, Research Division

Jean Ann Salisbury - BofA Securities, Research Division

Joseph Gregory Laetsch - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Ryan M. Todd - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Yim Chuen Cheng - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.

Jeffrey Alan Dietert

Welcome to Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Don Baldridge, Midstream and Chemicals; Rich Harbison, Refining; and Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial. Today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information. Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as