Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brian M. Mandell - Executive Vice President of Marketing Commercial
Donald A. Baldridge - Executive Vice President of Midstream & Chemicals
Jeffrey Alan Dietert - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kevin J. Mitchell - Executive VP & CFO
Mark E. Lashier - CEO & Chairman
Richard G. Harbison - Executive Vice President of Refining
Conference Call Participants
Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC
Jason Daniel Gabelman - TD Cowen, Research Division
Jean Ann Salisbury - BofA Securities, Research Division
Joseph Gregory Laetsch - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Manav Gupta - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Matthew Robert Lovseth Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division
Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Ryan M. Todd - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Yim Chuen Cheng - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Operator
Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.
Jeffrey Alan Dietert
Welcome to Phillips 66 Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO; Kevin Mitchell, CFO; Don Baldridge, Midstream and Chemicals; Rich Harbison, Refining; and Brian Mandell, Marketing and Commercial. Today's presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Phillips 66 website, along with supplemental financial and operating information. Slide 2 contains our safe harbor statement. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call. Actual results may differ materially from today's comments. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as
- Read more current PSX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts