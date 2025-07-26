Bank of America: Higher Yielding Preferred Stock Is Still Attractive

Summary

  • Bank of America's preferred dividends remain well-covered, with less than 5% of net profit needed to service them, ensuring strong income security.
  • The Series GG preferred shares offer a nearly 6% yield, and post ex-dividend, the effective yield rises above 6%, making them attractive for income investors.
  • Despite call risk, BAC has not redeemed these preferreds, suggesting they may remain outstanding due to the reasonable cost of equity for the bank.
  • I favor the risk/reward of BAC preferreds and may add below $24.80; I’m not rushing into common shares but will monitor for put-writing opportunities.
Bank of America branch

tupungato

Introduction

Bank of America (BAC) doesn't need a long introduction as pretty much the entire world knows or has heard of this financial powerhouse. I have been keeping an eye on the bank's common stock as well as

The Investment Doctor
22.92K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, BAC.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may add to my BAC.PR.B position after the ex-dividend date. I may write additional out of the money put options on BAC's common stock but both are unlikely to happen in the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

