Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Diron Smith - Executive VP & CFO

Joseph W. Dziedzic - President, CEO & Director

Payman Khales - Chief Operating Officer

Sanjiv Arora - Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Harris Cooper - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Brett Adam Fishbin - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Craig William Bijou - BofA Securities, Research Division

Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Richard Samuel Newitter - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Dina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Integer Holdings Corporation Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sanjiv Arora, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Sanjiv Arora

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Integer's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer; Payman Khales, President and CEO-elect and Chief Operating Officer; Diron Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kristen Stewart, Director of Investor Relations.

As a reminder, the results and data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Integer for the periods indicated. During the call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the appendix of today's presentation, today's earnings press release and the trending schedules, which are available on our website at integer.net.