Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. stocks rebounded sharply in Q2, led by growth sectors like technology and communication services, despite early volatility from tariff concerns.
  • Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund benefited from overweight positions in convertibles and infrastructure, while underweighting preferreds and REITs.
  • Our tactical asset allocation and specialized security selection aim to balance income and capital appreciation, with a focus on risk management.
  • We remain overweight risk assets, seeing continued opportunity in convertibles and infrastructure, but stay vigilant for potential market shifts and valuation risks.

Market Review

U.S. stocks gained 10.94% in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500 ((SP500), (SPX))* index, ending the period at an all-time high after erasing a brief but steep early-April decline that followed President Trump's announcement of a sweeping tariff plan. Amid rising volatility

