Fibra UNO (FBASF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fibra UNO (OTCPK:FBASF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025

Company Participants

Andre Arazi - CEO & Director

Jorge Pigeon Solorzano - Vice President of Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Gonzalo Pedro Robina Ibarra - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pablo Monsivais - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Francisco Chavez Martinez - BBVA Corporate and Investment Bank, Research Division

Wilfredo Jorel Guilloty - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Jorge Vargas Cuadra - GBM

Pablo Ricalde Martinez - Itau Corretora de Valores S.A., Research Division

Fibra UNO's Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call on the 25th of July 2025.

So without further, I would like to pass the line to the CEO of Fibra UNO, Mr. Andre El-Mann. Please go ahead, sir.

Andre Arazi

Thank you, Luis. Thank you, everybody, for your attention to this call and your interest in our company. I would like to talk about the results of the quarter, of course. But before we do that, we can only -- we want to have the opportunity to talk about the successful IPO of Fibra NEXT that took place a couple of days ago.

The short-term goal of this new company is for us to consolidate the consolidation of the industrial assets. And with this, we'll be witnessing creation of a giant, the largest pure industrial real estate in Mexico, and the potential of becoming amongst the largest of the world in the midterm, with a clear goal of achieving close to 250 million square feet in the midterm.

Partnering with the recently created and launched Fibra NEXT will bring us the opportunity to continue to grow in the industrial space sector. And this potential