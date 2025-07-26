Amid a sky-high stock market, I continue to believe that investors have to rotate more and more of our portfolios to lesser-known names in order to beat the major indices. For me, that means increasing my exposure to small-caps.
CleanSpark: Benefiting From Bitcoin Surge
Summary
- CleanSpark offers a compelling small-cap opportunity, combining undervaluation with direct exposure to rising Bitcoin prices and a significant Bitcoin treasury.
- Operationally, CleanSpark has boosted its hash rate above 50 EH/s and shifted to a 'produce and sell' Bitcoin strategy, enhancing liquidity and decoupling somewhat from Bitcoin price swings.
- Rising energy costs and lack of transparency on mining costs present risks, but higher Bitcoin prices currently offset these pressures, supporting strong margins.
- Despite inherent volatility and risks, CleanSpark trades at an attractive valuation, remains profitable across various Bitcoin price scenarios, and I maintain a buy rating.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.