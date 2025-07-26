Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) have been an excellent performer over the past year, adding 24% as its business continues to generate durable free cash flow. URI has staged an impressive rally from the lows thanks to solid results and
United Rentals: Overvalued Even With A Tax Law Windfall (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- United Rentals has surged over 60% since April, driven by strong results and a significant tax law windfall boosting free cash flow.
- Despite robust fundamentals, margins are compressing due to normalization in used equipment prices and slowing construction activity.
- The recent rally is almost entirely attributable to the new tax law, which adds $80-100 per share in value, but shares now trade at a high premium.
- Given stretched valuation and limited medium-term growth prospects, I now rate URI a 'sell' and recommend taking profits after its extraordinary run.
