I have my reservations against international diversification through passive ETFs. More so if the ETF focuses on the developed world ex-US. The Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) is one of the few
DIVI: The Rare International ETF That Gets It Right
Summary
- DIVI stands out among international dividend ETFs due to its methodology emphasizing value, earnings stability, and profitability, not just high yield.
- The ETF's optimization process allows for growth exposure while maintaining a focus on stable dividends, avoiding typical value traps and sector concentration.
- DIVI's portfolio is highly diversified by stock and sector, with low concentration risk and a strong track record of superior risk-adjusted returns versus peers.
- I recommend DIVI as a core international dividend holding, citing its balanced yield, superior methodology, and consistent outperformance at lower risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.