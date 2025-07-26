Positive reports as Industrial Production (IndPro) posts the highest level since September 2018 and Manufacturing Capacity posts a new high. Economic indicators continue to support economic expansion, even acceleration, as the PMI, a market psychology measure, registers recessionary conditions.
Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
Summary
- Positive reports as Industrial Production (IndPro) posts the highest level since September 2018 and Manufacturing Capacity posts a new high.
- The current narrative of reshoring manufacturing with current US tariff policy indicates that it is working.
- The dip in capacity utilization is typical of expanding capacity not yet fully utilized.
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (https://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (https://randstrategicpartners.com)