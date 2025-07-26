Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018

Todd Sullivan
Summary

  • Positive reports as Industrial Production (IndPro) posts the highest level since September 2018 and Manufacturing Capacity posts a new high.
  • The current narrative of reshoring manufacturing with current US tariff policy indicates that it is working.
  • The dip in capacity utilization is typical of expanding capacity not yet fully utilized.

Roll of galvanized steel sheet at metalworking factory

Vladimir Zapletin

Positive reports as Industrial Production (IndPro) posts the highest level since September 2018 and Manufacturing Capacity posts a new high. Economic indicators continue to support economic expansion, even acceleration, as the PMI, a market psychology measure, registers recessionary conditions.

Todd Sullivan
