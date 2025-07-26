Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) H1 2025 Earnings Call July 24, 2025 4:30 AM ET

Charles Alan Nunn - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director

William Leon David Chalmers - Group CFO & Executive Director

Amandeep Singh Rakkar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Benjamin Toms - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Benjamin D. Caven-Roberts - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christopher Cant - Bernstein Autonomous LLP

Edward Hugo Anson Firth - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Jason Clive Napier - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Jonathan Richard Kuczynski Pierce - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Sheel Shah - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

I will now hand over to Charlie Nunn, please go ahead.

Charles Alan Nunn

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our 2025 half year results presentation. I'll start today with an overview of our financial and strategic performance, where we've continued to make strong progress having moved into the second day of our transformation at the beginning of the year. I'll then hand over to William, who will run through the financials in detail before we take your questions. Let me begin on Slide 3.

I'd like to start by highlighting the following key messages. Firstly, we're continuing to deliver strong outcomes for all stakeholders. Our strategy is providing our customers with leading propositions and supporting the real economy, creating attractive growth opportunities and improved operating leverage across