Repsol, S.A. (REPYY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel

[Audio Gap] The margin environment remains solid, consolidating the recovery trend initiated in the second half of 2024. In Iberia, activity in our key industrial facilities was negatively impacted by the power outage that affected the entire Peninsula in April, reducing utilization rates and preventing us from capturing the positive refining momentum.

Against this broader context, Repsol delivered a solid set of results, driven by the recovery of upstream volumes and the continued robustness of its commercial businesses, highlighting once again the resilience of our business model. Second quarter adjusted income was EUR 702 million, 8% above the first quarter of the year. Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 1.7 billion, a 50% improvement compared to the first quarter, benefiting by a EUR 0.6 billion working capital inflow, mostly related to inventories and optimization