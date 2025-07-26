The 6-month Treasury yield, which is a good indication of rate hikes and rate cuts by the Fed within 2-3 months, is still glued to the underside of the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its policy interest rates, and is
Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut By Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%: The Yield Curve And 'Real' Mortgage Rates
Summary
- The 6-month Treasury yield is still glued to the underside of the Effective Federal Funds Rate, which the Fed targets with its policy interest rates.
- On July 25, the 6-month yield is still glued to the underside of the EFFR.
- The 30-year Treasury yield spent all week in the 4.90% to 4.96% range.
- Real mortgage rates – mortgage rates adjusted for inflation – have been back in the pre-QE normal range since the second half of 2023.
