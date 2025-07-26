The strong growth in investing in the technology infrastructure to support generative AI (GAI) has been a focus the past year and is projected to expand this year. Alphabet increased their CapEx guidance by $10 billion to $85 billion for this year after reporting Q2
Microsoft And Meta Earnings Previews
Summary
- The strong growth in investing in the technology infrastructure to support generative AI has been a focus the past year and is projected to expand this year.
- Microsoft stock has traded up 28.0% since the last earnings release and is up 37.7% since January 2024.
- META stock has been up 30.4% since the Q1 release in April and is up 106.9% since January 2024.
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.