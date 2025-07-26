U.S. Banks Maintain Favorable Earnings While Confronting Economic Uncertainty

Jul. 26, 2025 1:40 AM ET, , , , , , ,
Markit
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • US banks' net interest margins are poised to expand, but higher-for-longer interest rates and uncertainty created by tariffs will push credit costs higher and limit earnings growth in 2025.
  • Banks' earnings should remain healthy through the first half of the year, buoyed by continued margin expansion, steady loan growth and benign credit quality.
  • While many banks might not have sizable consumer or credit card portfolios, the consumer drives the economy.
  • While M&A activity has remained relatively slow, the combination of modestly higher costs and slower loan growth could create more willing sellers.

Man in silhouette crossing La Salle Street, at the hearth of the financial district of Chicago

EschCollection

US banks' net interest margins are poised to expand, but higher-for-longer interest rates and uncertainty created by tariffs will push credit costs higher and limit earnings growth in 2025.

The take

Banks' earnings should remain healthy through the first

This article was written by

Markit
3.42K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News