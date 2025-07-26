JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) first caught my attention in late 2023 when airlines were trading at rock-bottom prices following the rebound after COVID. At the time, I thought airlines were a contrarian bet, mainly because Wall St was expecting solid profits and Price to
JetBlue Airways: JetForward And Weak Dollar Will Support Turnaround
Summary
- The company’s past profitability was driven by a strong domestic market, its young fleet, and a non-unionized workforce.
- Since 2015 the company has faced significant headwinds from higher operating expenses and a shift in travel towards premium experiences and international markets.
- After the failed Spirit merger, the company has built a plan called JetForward to add $800M to $900M in EBIT until 2027.
- The plan calls for JetBlue to focus on premium experience and double-down in its leisure markets. I believe this is the right path for the company.
- I deem JetBlue a Buy for contrarian investors who see the sentiment towards the company as too negative and believe JetForward goals are achievable.
