The Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) is a closed-end fund [CEF] managed by Bulldog Investors. SPE was designed to provide investors with diversified exposure across securities, delivering current income with a forward rate of $1.32/share, yielding 8.50%. The strategy pays out a monthly distribution, allowing
SPE Acts As An All-In-One Portfolio Strategy But May Not Be Optimal
Summary
- SPE offers diversified exposure across CEFs, SPACs, equities, and BDCs, with an 8.5% yield and monthly distributions for income-focused investors.
- The fund's top holdings, GAM and STEW, are concentrated, value-focused equity funds.
- SPE holds substantial exposure to SPAC, adding significant risk and uncertainty to the portfolio.
- SPE has outperformed peers over the past year, but underperformed over longer periods, with limited liquidity and a notable return-of-capital component in distributions.
- Given lackluster long-term performance and higher risk, I rate SPE as hold and suggest investors consider peer CEFs for a more strategic allocation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.