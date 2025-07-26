Fidelity Total Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • U.S. investment-grade bonds delivered solid Q2 returns despite volatility from trade and fiscal policy uncertainty, with risk assets outperforming Treasurys.
  • The fund's overweight to high-yield, leveraged loans, and emerging-markets debt contributed positively, while underweight in investment-grade industrials detracted.
  • We maintain a tilt toward intermediate corporate credit and risk assets, with a slightly longer duration than the benchmark and underweight in long-dated Treasurys.
  • Amid ongoing volatility, we focus on disciplined security selection and risk management to generate strong risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle.

Taxable Bond Market Review

U.S.taxable investment-grade bonds gained 1.21% in the second quarter, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, amid heightened volatility driven largely by market uncertainty around U.S. trade and fiscal policy. Year to date, the index has gained 4.02%.

