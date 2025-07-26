Intrum AB (publ) (ITJTQ) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:ITJTQ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 25, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andres Rubio - President & CEO

Johan Akerblom - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ermin Keric - DNB Carnegie, Research Division

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB, Research Division

Lars Dueser - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Intrum Q2 2025 Report Presentation. [Operator Instructions] Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Andres Rubio; and CFO, Johan Akerblom. Please go ahead.

Andres Rubio

Good morning, everyone, from a sunny and seasonably warm Stockholm. As the operator said, this is Andres Rubio. I'm here with Johan Akerblom, our CFO. And thank you for joining us today to go through in a little bit more detail our results for Q2 2025. As usual, Johan and I will make comments based on the presentation, and then we will open it up for Q&A, which some have already lined up their questions.

If we can turn to Page 3, please. Before I get into the specifics on the performance in the quarter that's outlined on this page, it is important, particularly for those of you who follow the company over the longer term, that we recognize that this quarter is the best EBIT performance we've had since before we repositioned the company in '23 and actually since '22. It's important to note that back then, our business had a very different configuration. We then were primarily dependent upon our investing business. And in fact, our portfolio back then was approximately SEK 40 billion.

Today, it's SEK 23 billion. So what we have over the last 2 to 3 years is really our repositioning is bearing fruit. Servicing has taken up the mantle and performed extremely strongly and replaced earnings from