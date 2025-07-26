What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday wrapped up a strong week with the benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) notching its 14th record close of the year at 6,388.64 points. Sentiment was boosted by positive trade developments and solid quarterly reports from some of the world's largest companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "massive deal" with Japan on Tuesday, one he touted as "perhaps the largest" ever made. As per the agreement, Japan has agreed to invest $550B in the U.S., while goods imported from Japan will be subject to a 15% tariff rate. Trump also hinted at further progress on trade with China, saying he might visit the Asian nation in the "not too distant" future to meet President Xi Jinping. Finally, Trump said he sees a 50-50 chance, or perhaps less, of the U.S. and the European Union reaching a trade agreement.



Also of note, the uneasy nature of the relationship between Trump and the Federal Reserve took another turn this week after the President became the first incumbent U.S. leader to visit the central bank since 2006. Trump and Fed chair Jerome Powell visibly clashed over the alleged costs of renovating the Fed headquarters, with the President again pressing Powell to cut interest rates.



The second quarter earnings season picked up steam this week, with electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) leading the charge. TSLA shares slid after the firm reported its worst quarterly revenue decline since 2012 and CEO Elon Musk warned of an increasing probability of a "few rough quarters" ahead. Conversely, GOOGL impressed investors by easily beating expectations and sharply increasing its spending forecast.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) climbed +1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) gained +1.0%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) added +1.3%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



