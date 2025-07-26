Following the publication of Nestlé’s (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) H1 2025 results on July 24, we are resuming our commentary to assess the latest financial and strategic developments. This marks our third commentary on
Nestlé: Undervalued Leader With Structural Tailwinds Despite H2 Margin Caution
Summary
- Nestlé's H1 2025 results showed resilient organic growth and margin protection despite FX and cost headwinds, reaffirming full-year guidance.
- Structural cost-saving initiatives, a strong brand portfolio, and pricing power in coffee/confectionery underpin confidence in meeting 2025 targets.
- Recent share price decline and derating are exaggerated; Nestlé now trades at a 16.2x P/E and >4% dividend yield, offering compelling value.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSRGY, NSRGF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.