Pitney Bowes: Additional Runway Remains For This Turnaround Stock

Jul. 26, 2025 10:07 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) StockPBI
Thomas Niel
839 Followers

Summary

  • Pitney Bowes' activist-led turnaround has sent PBI shares up by nearly fourfold over the past two years, but further upside may remain.
  • Much suggests upcoming quarterly results and updates to guidance will be well-received by the market, and further improvements to earnings could send the stock towards $20 per share.
  • Although a recently announced "strategic review" may limit potential upside, don't assume that Pitney Bowes will soon be sold to a financial or strategic buyer.
  • If the company stays public, further efforts to maximize profitability and free up cash point to considerable upside remaining for new and existing investors alike.

Pitney Bowes distribution center. Pitney Bowes is transforming into a digital company from its postage meter roots.

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

jetcityimage

Over the past two years, ever since an activist-led turnaround began to turn around the fortunes of Pitney Bowes (PBI), PBI stock has experienced an incredible run-up in price. Shares in the shipping and

This article was written by

Thomas Niel
839 Followers
I am a value investor focused on opportunities in undervalued micro-cap and small-cap stocks, with a particular focus on stocks where shareholder activism is a potential catalyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PBI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News