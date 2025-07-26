Golub Capital: This Is Why We Are Likely To Talk About Dividend Cut Soon
Summary
- Golub Capital's current valuation is not compelling, trading at a slight premium to NAV despite ongoing NAV declines and a lack of unique advantages.
- Dividend yield is attractive at 11.4%, but coverage is just 100%, offering no margin of safety and below sector average sustainability.
- Portfolio yields are declining, refinancing risk is rising, and GBDC lacks the balance sheet flexibility or equity exposure of top peers.
- I see earnings and dividend coverage deteriorating further, making GBDC stock unattractive at present despite its strong historical payout record.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KBDC, ARCC, MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
