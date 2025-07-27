Built To Last: My 16-Stock Dividend Pyramid Portfolio

Jul. 27, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 35 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I recently restructured my dividend portfolio to invest in Albanian real estate, selling smaller stock holdings for an all-cash deal.
  • This move diversified my net worth while retaining enough stock capital to support future retirement plans and portfolio growth.
  • I'm now applying the pyramid method to my portfolio, categorizing stocks for better construction and monitoring based on behavioral finance principles.
  • While diversification is key, I focus on balancing risk and reward, favoring stock selection over index funds for greater potential returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

The road leading to Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park, California, USA with the Half Dome in the background.

Tomas Nevesely

Introduction

On July 3, I wrote an article titled "My Biggest Moves Ever: Why I Just Flipped My Dividend Portfolio On Its Head."

Unlike most of my articles, which are planned, that one wasn't, as I somewhat unexpectedly decided to

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.49K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LB, TPL, FIX, GE, ODFL, RTX, UNP, AM, CME, LHX, REXR, CSL, CNQ, NOC, CP, HD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LB--
LandBridge Company LLC
TPL--
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
FIX--
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
GE--
General Electric Company
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News