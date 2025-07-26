On March 21, I wrote an article about Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) titled "Equinor ASA: Despite a Possible Trump-Putin Deal, It Remains a Good Option". In this article, I tried to explain why, despite the fall in international oil and
Equinor: The Norwegian Pearl Of Oil & Gas
Summary
- Equinor remains an attractive value play, trading at low EV/EBITDA and P/CF multiples despite recent earnings declines.
- Revenue and net income have dropped year-over-year, but cash flow and dividend growth remain resilient, supporting the investment case.
- Increased operating expenses and CAPEX have pressured free cash flow, but valuation versus peers still points to significant upside.
- Equinor’s diversified production and geographic exposure justify lower multiples, yet the stock appears undervalued compared to industry peers.
