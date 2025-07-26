Conagra Brands: Poor Operating Results But Steeply Discounted Valuation

Jul. 26, 2025 11:23 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) StockCAG
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Conagra's Q4 results and 2026 guidance were disappointing, leading to a fresh sell-off in the share price.
  • Dividend sustainability is now in question as the company might choose to use its cash flows for other priorities.
  • Valuation is the main reason for optimism.
  • Despite brand weakness and sector headwinds, I see an upside from possible multiple expansion, asset sales, or M&A, supporting my continued buy rating for risk-tolerant investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

People walking next to Conagra Foods Headquarters Sign with American Flags in Omaha, NE, USA

Umut Tolga Pehlivan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to a buy rating back in February.

While the company was clearly facing numerous challenges, my view was that its valuation had dipped far enough

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek
22.96K Followers

Ian Bezek is a former hedge fund analyst at Kerrisdale Capital. He has spent the decade living in Latin America, doing the boots-on-the ground research for investors interested in markets such as Mexico, Colombia, and Chile. He also specializes in high-quality compounders and growth stocks at reasonable prices in the US and other developed markets.

Ian leads the investing group Ian's Insider Corner. Features of the group include: the Weekend Digest which covers everything from new ideas to updates on current holdings and macro analysis, trade alerts, an active chat room, and direct access to Ian. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News