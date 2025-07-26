Fidelity New Markets Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Emerging-markets debt gained 3.32% in Q2, driven by risk appetite, yield spread tightening, and strong performance from high-yield sovereign bonds.
  • The fund lagged its benchmark, returning 2.47%, hurt by corporate bond exposure and overweight positions in Brazil and Venezuela, despite strong gains in Ecuador.
  • We remain cautious amid global policy uncertainty, trade tensions, and geopolitical risks, positioning the fund for alpha while mitigating downside risk.
  • Recent portfolio moves include increased U.S. Treasury and non-USD debt exposure, with overweights in Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, and Colombia, and underweights in China and Bahrain.

Emerging-Markets Bond Market Review

Emerging-markets debt gained 3.32% in the second quarter, as measured by the J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index, rising amid yield spread tightening and investors improved appetite for risk. Within the index, high-yield sovereign bonds outpaced their

