Defense spin-off Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) has performed well vs. the S&P 500 since my Buy recommendation in February and my Strong Buy recommendation in April, but the driving forces behind the changing sentiment and business momentum
Amentum: New DoD Drone Strategy Is A Medium-Term Tailwind
Summary
- Amentum is a recent spin-off that has suffered from some classic overhangs in early trading. But the business is executing well.
- The sale of the Rapid Solutions business will help with deleveraging, which is key to multiple expansions to trade in line with peers.
- Recent contract wins with the DoD and US Space Force highlight the company's competitiveness and alignment with US government strategic priorities.
- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a new drone strategy; Amentum is "the largest non‑OEM unmanned aircraft solutions provider to the U.S. federal government."
- With the stock up 35% since April, future IRR has come down, but it's still attractive enough for me to recommend a Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMTM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.