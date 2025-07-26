OCCI: The Double-Digit Yield May Not Be Worth The Risk (Rating Downgrade)

Cain Lee
6.39K Followers

Summary

  • OCCI's high 23.3% yield is enticing, but persistent NAV declines and poor earnings signal increasing risk in the current high-rate environment.
  • The fund's heavy exposure to below-investment-grade CLOs and reliance on costly preferred stock financing heighten vulnerability to defaults and further losses.
  • Dividend coverage has weakened, and a cut appears likely if earnings don't improve, undermining the fund's core income appeal for investors.
  • Given these risks and ongoing NAV erosion, I am downgrading OCCI to a sell until there are clearer signs of recovery or rate relief.

Piggy bank with question mark

Midnight Studio

Overview

The higher interest rate environment continues to weigh on debt investments, and OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) is no exception. The fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of CLOs (collateralized loan obligations) that have the power to generate

This article was written by

Cain Lee
6.39K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 15 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering high quality dividend stocks and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I created a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OCCI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OCCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OCCI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News