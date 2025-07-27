Fidelity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fidelity Fund underperformed the S&P 500 in Q1 2025, returning -7.99% versus -4.27%, mainly due to stock selection in tech and communication services.
- We focus on companies attractively valued for long-term earnings growth, favoring those with secular growth drivers resilient in volatile macro environments.
- Our largest overweights are in communication services and consumer discretionary, with top holdings in Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia, reflecting our conviction in their growth potential.
- Despite recent volatility, we remain committed to bottom-up stock selection, prioritizing companies with enduring earnings power and attractive valuations for long-term outperformance.
