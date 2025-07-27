Most of investors, who are based in the U.S. tend to overweight domestic securities. It makes sense from the risk mitigation, investment assessment and historical performance perspective. The case for skipping foreign assets is even stronger for income-oriented investors, who want to use portfolio cash flows
My Top 2 European High Dividend Picks
Summary
- Synchronizing the currency exposure between liabilities (expenses) and assets (investments) is a pragmatic thing to do.
- Yet, there is also a merit of introducing some bias towards developed foreign instruments.
- In the article, I discuss why I think that EUR-denominated picks could be worth considering.
- I also share my Top 2 high-yield picks in this area.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NRDBY, UPMKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
