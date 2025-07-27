EPU: Peru Isn't One Of My Top LatAm Picks Right Now

Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Latin American equities have outperformed the U.S. market in 2025, and Peru is among those winners year-to-date.
  • Peru's political instability and upcoming elections present significant risks, particularly when compared to other countries in the region.
  • EPU's mining focus benefits from high commodity prices, but the lack of diversification will be a drag if metals prices slide.
  • I would much rather own Chile or Colombia today to express a bullish view on LatAm and commodity prices.
Aerial view of Lima city, Peru

Christian Vinces

2025 has been a great year for Latin American equities so far.

Here are the region's results (in dollar terms) for the six countries that have a U.S.-listed ETF available:

  • Mexico (EWW): +30%
  • Colombia (COLO): +27%
  • Peru (

