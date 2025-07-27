Northrim BanCorp: Low Asset Yields To Mitigate Fed Rate Cut Impacts
Summary
- Northrim BanCorp is a regional bank focused on Alaska, with 90% of Q2 2025 revenue coming from net interest income.
- Despite 1% of Fed rate cuts in 2024, the bank reported an improvement in its net interest margin, resulting in significantly higher earnings Y/Y.
- Looking ahead, yields on current loans and maturing investments remain below market levels, indicating stability in the net interest margin.
- Loan and deposit growth dynamics remain robust, earning Northrim a Buy rating thanks to its undemanding earnings multiple relative to regional bank peers.
- A recession in the bank's core Alaska market remains a key risk to consider.
