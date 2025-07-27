Fidelity Magellan Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Fidelity Magellan Fund underperformed the S&P 500 in Q1 2025, mainly due to sector positioning and underweights in health care and energy.
- We remain committed to quality, growth, momentum, and free cash flow, focusing on steady growers with strong balance sheets despite recent volatility.
- Our largest sector overweight is industrials, reflecting our expectation for infrastructure-driven growth; we continue to avoid energy and utilities.
- While a recession is not our base case, we are cautious about inflation and Fed policy, maintaining a disciplined, risk-managed approach to portfolio construction.
