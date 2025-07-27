Meta's (META) recent hiring binge is the latest escalation in a growing AI talent war. In fact, Meta's pay packages are so eye‑watering that top AI researchers are being offered pay packages that
Inside The AI Talent War: Why Alphabet Wins From Meta's Hiring Blitz
Summary
- Meta’s aggressive AI talent poaching weakens OpenAI more than Alphabet, giving DeepMind a strategic advantage in the AI race.
- Alphabet’s DeepMind boasts superior retention, a mission-driven culture, and a robust pipeline, translating research into products for billions.
- Financially, Alphabet’s diversified revenue, strong cash flow, and custom hardware enable it to outspend rivals and sustain innovation.
- Meta’s spending spree may backfire, while Alphabet’s steady growth, culture, and technology portfolio make it a contrarian bull case for investors.
