Ahead Of Q2 Earnings, Western Union Looks Like A Contrarian Play To Watch
Summary
- Western Union is deeply undervalued, with a forward P/E under 5 and a sustainable 10.96% dividend yield, despite negative market sentiment.
- The business remains profitable and indispensable in many regions, showing consistent transaction growth even as revenue has pulled back slightly.
- Regulatory and political risks, like the US excise tax, have been mitigated and are unlikely to significantly impact Western Union's global business.
- I rate Western Union a strong buy for long-term contrarian investors, given its resilient earnings, high yield, and potential for market sentiment to normalize.
