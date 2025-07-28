The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) may not be generating large amounts of capital appreciation, but the distribution income is rolling in like clockwork. RQI is up 3.36% over the past year and investors have gotten paid $0.96 in
RQI Is Still Generating Large Distribution Yields For Income Investors
Summary
- RQI offers a reliable 7%+ yield, trading at a discount to NAV, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking stability and monthly distributions.
- With the Fed expected to cut rates in late 2024 and 2025, REITs like RQI should benefit from lower borrowing costs and potential capital appreciation.
- RQI has a proven track record of generating consistent income through various economic cycles, outperforming risk-free alternatives like long-term Treasuries for yield.
- While not ideal for pure capital appreciation, RQI is well-positioned for income investors, as rates decline, and I plan to add to my position soon.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.