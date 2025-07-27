Reddit: Watch For Weak User Trend

Jul. 27, 2025 2:00 PM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) StockRDDT1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Reddit's user growth is slowing, with DAUs and logged-in users showing signs of normalization after an initial post-IPO surge.
  • Google's shift to AI search is reducing referral traffic, posing a significant risk to Reddit's future user acquisition and ad revenue growth.
  • The stock's current valuation remains stretched compared to peers, despite recent stock declines and ongoing revenue growth.
  • Unless Reddit reignites substantial user growth, I expect the stock's premium valuation to normalize, mirroring trends seen in other social media stocks.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Reddit, Pinterest, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) has been a very hot stock since going public back in early 2024. The social media company is starting to show some cracks in the unsustainable growth rates. My investment thesis remains Bearish on

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to end July, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
52.89K Followers

Stone Fox Capital is an RIA from Oklahoma. Mark Holder is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 15 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group

Out Fox The Street

where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News