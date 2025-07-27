Back in February, I downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) from a buy to a hold rating and stated that it was time for investors to consider taking some profits. It seems that call has worked out pretty well as the
3M: Time To Close Your Position (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- 3M's sales remain flat, with no signs of a true turnaround, despite some resilience across business divisions and modest organic growth.
- Profitability has improved, but inventory and receivables increases raise concern about demand and cash flow, respectively.
- Full-year guidance indicates continued sluggish sales, and a slowdown in EPS and margin growth, while tariff headwinds are less severe than feared.
- The stock remains overvalued, with a high P/B premium, and near-term technicals are bearish, justifying my downgrade to a sell rating.
