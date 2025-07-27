In March of this year, I wrote about Atlanta Braves Holdings (NASDAQ:BATRA) (NASDAQ:BATRK) (OTCQB:BATRB). I rated the stock as a buy at that time, and both BATRA and BATRK have beaten the market by about 2% since the article was
Atlanta Braves Is Rising Even As Its Team Slides
Summary
- Atlanta Braves Holdings remains undervalued, with the current market cap not reflecting the full value of the baseball franchise and real estate assets.
- Recent real estate expansion and strong event revenue growth further support the investment case, despite the team's lackluster on-field performance.
- Media revenue outlook is improving, and the Braves' unique market position offers resilience against broader market stressors.
- I maintain my buy rating on both BATRA and BATRK, with BATRK offering better value due to its discount to BATRA shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BATRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.