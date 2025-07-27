Franklin Mutual Shares Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Mutual Shares Fund (Class Z) underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Stock selection in communication services, health care and consumer discretionary contributed to relative results.
  • Security selection in financials and energy, as well as stock selection and an underweight in industrials, detracted from relative performance.

Making money with mutual funds for retirement

meshaphoto

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US stocks, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index, advanced during the second quarter of 2025. After rebounding from April’s lows on US tariff policy, equity markets continued to rally through June despite bouts of volatility. Temporary delays in tariff hikes, reduced

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FMSHX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FMSHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FMSHX
--
MUTHX
--
TEMTX
--
TESIX
--
TESRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News