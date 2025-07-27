Zscaler Is Crucial In A World Gearing Up For Cyber War

Jul. 27, 2025 9:09 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) StockZS
APAC Investment News
322 Followers

Summary

  • Zscaler is a buy due to strong government cybersecurity spending tailwinds, especially from the US and Europe, amid rising global cyber threats.
  • The company's Zero Trust Exchange platform positions it as a crucial partner for defense agencies, with robust adoption potential as cyber warfare escalates.
  • Despite high valuation and lack of profitability, Zscaler's strong revenue and FCF growth, plus a solid cash position, support its aggressive growth targets.
  • Risks include intense competition, trust issues, and quantum computing disruption, but the sector's growth and Zscaler's positioning outweigh these concerns.

Cyber security and data protection on internet. Shield, secure access and encrypted connection protecting online information. Password protected system. Cybersecurity technology. Holographic icon.

NicoElNino

Thesis: Zscaler is poised for future growth as government spending on cybersecurity will provide strong tailwinds in the years ahead.

Drone stocks have soared in recent weeks after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth voiced strong support for increasing

This article was written by

APAC Investment News
322 Followers
Markets rise and fall, booms come and go, and the world keeps ticking. Ultimately, I believe observing megatrends, as difficult as they can be to spot, let alone fully comprehend, can yield insights into the advance of human society, which in turn could pave the way for many useful investment insights. As society and technologies evolve, companies and other stakeholders will seize advantages. Figuring out which companies will take the best advantage of any given opportunities is not easy. I am especially interested in macrotrends, futurism, and increasingly, emerging technologies. However, as far as investing is concerned, it’s crucial to pay attention to the fundamentals, quality of leadership, product pipeline, and all the other details. In recent years, I have focused on marketing and business strategy, primarily for medium sized companies and startups. I have worked in international development, including overseas for a foreign Prime Minister’s office, as well as non-profit work in the United States. Among other tasks, I evaluated startups and emerging industries/technologies. I have also moonlighted as a technology and economic news journalist. Now I’m looking to tie everything together. While my personal interests will always keep megatrends and technological developments in mind, I do believe fundamentals and technicals are vital to uncovering opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZS, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News