My last article on Verizon (VZ) was back in March 2024, and I suggested that this stock had upside—especially if the Fed were to cut rates. The Fed did end up cutting rates later
Verizon: It's Better Than AT&T Plus Upside Potential From 5G-Connected Humanoid Robots
Summary
- Verizon is deeply undervalued, trading at just 9x earnings with a 6.3% yield, offering strong upside versus AT&T and the S&P 500.
- Upcoming Fed rate cuts, potential AI-enabled iPhone upgrades, and 5G-driven growth from humanoid robots are major catalysts for Verizon's future.
- Verizon is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat in four years, which could boost demand from investors and ETFs focused on dividend growth.
- Despite high debt, stable cash flows, and industry position, Verizon is a strong buy, with significant total return potential through 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.