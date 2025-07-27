Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is one of the top BDCs to have in your portfolio, especially given their internally-managed structure. Its investors had quite a lot of uncertainty over the last couple of months as its stock price fell
Capital Southwest: 40% Premium And Recent Struggles Turn Me To 'Hold' (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- CSWC remains a top internally-managed BDC with a strong track record, but recent price recovery and premium valuation warrant caution.
- The portfolio's focus on first-lien debt and improving credit quality are positives, though some portfolio companies face challenges under current rates.
- Preliminary Q1 2026 results show improving non-accruals and stable NII, but NAV continues to edge lower, requiring close monitoring.
- Given the 1.4x price-to-book premium and recent non-accrual struggles, I am moving CSWC to a 'hold' and waiting for more clarity before adding.
I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
