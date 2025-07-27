Wall Street Week Ahead

Wall Street Breakfast
Wall Street will gear up for an extremely busy week ahead, with market participants set to receive a deluge of quarterly results from scores of companies, an extremely packed economic calendar, and the Federal Reserve's fifth interest rate decision of the year. Investors will also be keeping a close eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's current trip to Scotland, where he is expected to meet major leaders including Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.

Tech titan Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (META), iPhone-maker Apple (AAPL), and e-commerce and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) will headline the earnings season this week.

The economic calendar will see several updates on the labor market, culminating in the nonfarm payrolls report for July on Friday. Traders will also be getting the second estimate of U.S. Q2 GDP growth, followed by the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditures price index for June.

Speaking of the Fed, the central bank's monetary policy committee is widely expected to hold the federal funds rate steady at the culmination of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Powell's remarks at the post-decision press conference will be heavily scrutinized at a time when President Trump has piled on enormous criticism and pressure to cut interest rates.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 28: Waste Management (WM), Nucor (NUE). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 29: Visa (V), Procter & Gamble (PG), UnitedHealth (UNH), Boeing (BA), PayPal (PYPL). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 30: Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Qualcomm (QCOM), Robinhood (HOOD), eBay (EBAY). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 31: Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 1: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX). See the full earnings calendar.

Wall Street Breakfast
